Claire Danes stands by decision to turn down Titanic

Claire Danes has "zero" regrets about turning down one of the lead roles in Titanic.

The Homeland actress declined the part of Rose in James Cameron's historical epic back in 1996 because it felt too familiar after having just starred opposite leading man Leonardo DiCaprio in Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet.

The gig eventually went to Kate Winslet, and the historical epic won 11 Oscars in 1998, including a Best Actress nod for the British star.

However, Danes is still pleased she turned down Titanic because she simply wanted a different type of movie to get her teeth into.

"I had just made this romantic epic with Leo in Mexico City, which is where they were going to shoot Titanic!" she said during a sit down with Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "And I just didn't have it in me!"

The 40-year-old then recalled a conversation with DiCaprio as he wrestled with the decision to star in Cameron's epic.

"He just looked up at me and said, 'I'm doing it! I'm doing it!'" Danes said. "And I could see he wasn't sure. But he was like, 'F**k it, I gotta do this thing.'"

The Golden Globe winner later confessed that she wouldn't have been able to deal with the huge fame both DiCaprio and Winslet received when the film was released.

"I think I really wasn't ready for it. And I remember after that movie came out... and he just went into another stratosphere," she explained. "I just couldn't do it. I didn't want it. I was just really clear about it. I wasn't conflicted."