Priyanka Chopra in talks to join The Matrix 4 - report

Priyanka Chopra is reportedly in final talks to join The Matrix 4.

The fourth movie was announced back in August, with co-creator Lana Wachowski at the helm and original stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith reprising their roles of Neo, Trinity, and Niobe, respectively.

According to editors at Variety, Chopra will join Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jessica Henwick as the newest additions to the Matrix franchise.

The 37-year-old actress, who is no stranger to action movies thanks to her role in Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson, has yet to comment on the reports.

Castmembers have been taking part in lengthy fight training sessions since early December ahead of production on the Warner Bros. film, which is set to begin soon in northern California.

Meanwhile, Reeves has been training with his co-stars on The Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 simultaneously, Variety reports.

The sci-fi franchise began back in 1999 with The Matrix and followed the story of Neo, Trinity and Morpheus, played by Laurence Fishburne, who try to break free of a virtual reality system that is guarded by Hugo Weaving's sinister artificial intelligence programme, Agent Smith.

The 59-year-old Australian actor recently announced he wouldn't be reprising his role for the fourth instalment due to scheduling conflicts, as he's due to appear on the London stage alongside Lesley Manville in The Visit.

"I was in touch with Lana Wachowski, but in the end, she decided that the dates weren't going to work. So, we'd sorted the dates and then she sort of changed her mind. They're pushing on ahead without me," Weaving explained to Time Out.

The Matrix 4 is scheduled to hit cinemas in May 2021.