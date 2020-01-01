Ellen Pompeo slams website over coverage of Kobe Bryant's death

Ellen Pompeo has hit out at editors of U.S. gossip website TMZ over their coverage of Kobe Bryant's death.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend and his daughter Gianna, 13, were travelling to one of her basketball games in his private helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, with the publication breaking the news before it was officially confirmed.

While there has been an outpouring of tributes to Kobe and support for his family, Ellen took to Twitter on Tuesday to voice her concerns about the publication's approach to reporting.

The Grey's Anatomy star addressed TMZ and its founder, Harvey Levin, writing: "I wonder why police departments give @HarveyLevinTMZ all this sensitive info?

"I wonder why @HarveyLevinTMZ puts out photos of women who have been attacked or assaulted... Who were victims? Exploiting women who have been abused... why is this guy still in business at all?"

She continued: "So many questions I have... if we are not tolerating abuse anymore... shouldn't we be calling this out? Exploiting women who have been abused... exploiting the brutal sudden death of people's loved ones is certainly emotional abuse... I call times up on his behaviour (sic)."

Ellen then urged fans to be "furious about the history of this media outlet regarding women", insisting: "It's not news it's exploitation."

Neither TMZ editors nor Harvey has responded to Ellen's messages.