Blake Lively's hand looked like 'feta cheese' after fight scene injury

Blake Lively's hand looked like "feta cheese" after she suffered an injury on the set of The Rhythm Section.

The actress, who plays a woman seeking to uncover the truth behind a plane crash that killed her family three years earlier in the Reed Morano-directed film, required surgery in December 2017 after she smashed her right hand while filming an action sequence in Dublin, Ireland.

Recalling the incident during an interview for Good Morning America on Tuesday, Blake shared exactly how she "shattered" her hand.

"We were doing all of our own stunts, by and large, and there's, like, one-shot fight sequences, which is how I shattered my hand," she explained. "We shut down for six months. My hand, basically, turned to, like, feta cheese... I was lunging towards (co-star) Jude Law with my fake rubber knife and my hand collided with his elbow and I broke some things and dislocated some things and severed a ligament. It was intense.

"That's why you guys have to see this movie... so I gave my right hand for something!"

In addition, Blake admitted that she also went through hell filming car chase scenes without any control of the vehicle.

"There's a precision driver... he was, like, on top of the car, actually operating it from a cage, and I'm in the car," the 32-year-old sighed. "You're out of control. There's cars coming and you can do nothing about it... The brakes aren't working, you're spinning the wheel.

"I'm screaming the whole time, terrified. That's not acting!"

The Rhythm Section, also featuring Sterling K. Brown, Max Casella, and Raza Jaffrey, hits cinemas on Friday.