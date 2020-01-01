Knives Out and Jojo Rabbit triumph at Costume Designers Guild Awards

Knives Out, Jojo Rabbit, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil took home the top honours at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday.

Jenny Eagan scooped the Excellence in Contemporary Film prize for her work on Rian Johnson's murder mystery Knives Out, while the Excellence in Period Film award went to Mayes C. Rubeo for Taika Waititi's satire Jojo Rabbit, which is set in Nazi Germany.

Ellen Mirojnick beat competition from the likes of Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to take home the Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film award for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Over in the TV section, Schitt's Creek's Debra Hanson, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Donna Zakowska, and Game of Thrones' Michele Clapton were recognised for Contemporary, Period, and Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television, respectively, while The Masked Singer U.S. scooped the Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television prize.

Meanwhile, Bombshell actress Charlize Theron was honoured with the Spotlight Award, which is given to an actor whose talent and career personify an enduring commitment to excellence, including a special awareness of the role and importance of costume design.

Film director Adam McKay received the Distinguished Collaborator Award, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker costume designer Michael Kaplan was honoured with the Career Achievement trophy, and Mary Ellen Fields was presented with the Distinguished Service Award.

The 22nd annual ceremony was hosted by Mindy Kaling at The Beverly Hilton hotel in California.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Excellence in Contemporary Film: Knives Out - Jenny Eagan

Excellence in Period Film: Jojo Rabbit - Mayes C. Rubeo

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film: Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Ellen Mirojnick

Excellence in Contemporary Television: Schitt's Creek - Debra Hanson

Excellence in Period Television: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Donna Zakowska

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television: Game of Thrones - Michele Clapton

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television: The Masked Singer - Marina Toybina

Excellence in Short Form Design: United Airlines: "Star Wars Wing Walker" commercial - Christopher Lawrence