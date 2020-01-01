Matilda the Musical film adaptation in the works

Studio executives at Sony and Netflix are teaming up for a movie adaptation of Matilda the Musical.

Roald Dahl's beloved children's book Matilda was originally adapted into a movie in 1996, with Mara Wilson portraying the child prodigy who uses her telekinetic powers to settle the score with her family and her school's principal.

It went on to become a stage musical which debuted in London in 2011 and won seven Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical. It is still running in London, while a Broadway version, which won four Tony Awards, ran from 2013 to 2017.

It has now been announced that a movie adaptation of the musical is in development. According to The Hollywood Reporter, executives at Sony Pictures and Netflix are working together and the movie will have a full theatrical and home video run exclusively in the U.K. before becoming available on the streaming platform around the world.

It will be directed by Matthew Warchus, the artistic director of London's Old Vic Theatre, who directed the original theatre production. He previously helmed films such as Simpatico in 1999 and 2014's Pride. Dennis Kelly, who won a Tony for best book for adapting the novel, will write the screenplay.

The production was first reported earlier this month when producers posted an open casting call as part of their hunt for their new Matilda. According to the advertisement, the candidate must be aged nine to 11 years old and no taller than 4'3" (1.30 metres).

It reads, "No (acting) experience required, just an instinctive approach to speaking text with an inquisitive mind, a good singing voice and some movement skills."

Rehearsals are scheduled to begin in June ahead of a shoot which will take place between August and December.