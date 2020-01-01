John Oliver becomes U.S. citizen

Last Week Tonight host John Oliver is officially an American citizen.

The British star moved from the U.K. to the U.S. in 2006 to become a correspondent on The Daily Show, a gig that eventually landed him his own hit HBO vehicle, Last Week Tonight.

Last month, John and his American wife, Kate Norley, attended a naturalisation ceremony at the federal building in lower Manhattan, where he took the oath of allegiance. However, the 42-year-old had to go through the ceremony next to a picture of one of his frequent targets, U.S. President Donald Trump.

Explaining how he felt at the end of the process, John told The Hollywood Reporter: "The feeling you get at the end of that process is overwhelming relief. And that it's nothing to do with the current President."

In the cover interview, the star revealed he feels relief he can no longer be treated as a foreigner if politicians don't like his jokes.

"There isn't any part of me that didn't think I'm a little bit vulnerable. I do talk s**t," he insisted. "Under another country's politics, that would be cause for deportation, or at least (the government) engaging in some form of f**kery."

Last Week Tonight returns on 16 February.