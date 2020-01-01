Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard 'didn't talk to each other for three days' after argument

Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard didn't speak to each other for three days after a recent argument.

During an appearance on the Life is Short With Justin Long podcast, the 39-year-old confessed she and her husband of seven years "dislike each other a lot sometimes," and went on to detail one particularly heated incident.

"We had this pretty incredible fight recently. Incredible. I mean, like, top of the lungs screaming," she said, explaining that it began when she left him a note asking him to do a couple of household chores while she was at work and he felt she was being controlling.

She insisted that she reacted calmly but the argument soon got heated.

"And somehow, then we both blacked out and got into a fight and I don't actually remember what happened but what transpired was a lot of volume, a lot of harsh words being thrown around, and it was an angry, angry fight about how nobody does anything for anybody else," Bell said. "I grabbed my pillow and stomped down the hall and I sleep in the front room and I'm crying."

She said the couple didn't talk to each other for three days, aside from "administrative stuff" related to their two daughters - Lincoln, six, and Delta, five - because the fight went much deeper than the note itself.

However, the fight eventually resolved itself when the pair began working together again after getting their daughters a rescue dog, with Kristen admitting from then on they vowed to "show the good, the bad and the ugly, and how we handle it" when it comes to their relationship.