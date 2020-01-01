Kumail Nanjiani enjoying unexpected free subscription to porn site

Kumail Nanjiani is enjoying a free subscription to Porn Hub thanks to his jaw-dropping newly-buff body.

The Big Sick star shocked fans last month (Dec20), when he posted a photo of his transformation for the Marvel film The Eternals on Instagram.

The two shirtless shots, showing off his incredibly ripped body, caused quite a stir online and even led him to his image being used on the adult film site, in the Muscular Man category, which came with a surprising perk.

“They gave me a 10-year free subscription to Porn Hub premium," Kumail revealed on Conan on Tuesday (28Jan20). "I do not work for Porn Hub, they have not paid me to say this.”

The offer has given Nanjiani quite the eye-opening experience.

"Free porn is good but when you go to premium... I could develop fetishes, crazy ones over the next 10 years and I know I'll be taken care of," he shared adding that his toned frame hasn't had a practical effect on his daily life.

“People expect me to be different, and I’m really not," he explained. "I’m slightly less interesting because I do talk about working out a lot. And I’m slightly less funny. Other than that, same guy. These muscles are decorative. They don’t do anything. (My wife) Emily (V. Gordon) will be like, 'Can you open this jar for me?' And I’m like, 'Probably not'."

The Eternals hits theatres in November (20) and also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington.