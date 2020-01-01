Charlie Hunnam regrets marriage remarks

Charlie Hunnam regrets brushing off a recent marriage question, because his remarks hurt his longtime partner's feelings.

The Gentlemen star was asked about his plans to wed Morgana McNelis and revealed he was "indifferent" about tying the knot.

"She does not feel the same," he said of Morgana. "She is very eager to get married. I’ll do it because it’s important to her, but I don’t have any, sort of, great romantic feelings towards it."

Hunnam is now back-pedalling after realising his words hurt his girlfriend.

He tells TooFab, "That was a stupid thing to say. Sometimes the tone of an interview... that interview was just, like, a lot of banter... and all of a sudden we’re bantering about one thing and I get asked my opinion about marriage. I just said something that doesn’t really reflect my true thoughts at all.

"It’s like being with your pals, sometimes not thinking like... you’re not trying to articulate your sincere opinion about something - and then you see it in black and white."

Charlie adds, "I have to say that really hurt my girlfriend’s feelings. I really regretted saying that, cause I actually didn’t mean it at all. It was just, frankly, some stupid s**t I said in the heat of the moment.

"The reality is I sort of consider myself married. I’ve been with my girlfriend for 14 years... I suppose what I was trying to articulate was that the official government sanctioning of it doesn’t mean anything to me; but the romance of it means an enormous amount. I really regret saying that, but you spend 12 hours a day for three days doing interviews straight, you’re gonna say some stupid s**t. Especially a guy like me that’s not that smart."