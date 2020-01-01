Jason Statham and Kevin Hart in talks for The Man from Toronto

Jason Statham and Kevin Hart are reportedly in talks to team up for new action comedy The Man From Toronto.

The Hobbs & Shaw star will play the world's deadliest assassin, who reluctantly joins forces with loser Teddy, played by funnyman Hart, after a case of mistaken identity leaves the fate of the world on their shoulders, according to Deadline.

The movie is not related to 1933's The Man From Toronto, which starred Jessie Matthews and Ian Hunter, and was based on the play by Douglas Murray.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard director Patrick Hughes, who previously worked with Statham on The Expendables 3, will oversee the project, with Robbie Fox penning the script based on a story from Jason Blumenthal.

Hart and Statham briefly shared scenes in last year's Hobbs & Shaw, which also starred their frequent collaborator Dwayne Johnson.

Sony Pictures officials are eyeing a 20 November release for The Man From Toronto, with production expected to begin in March, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hart is currently revelling in the huge success of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level, which has made over $738 million (£568 million) worldwide since its release in December.

The 40-year-old funnyman has also wrapped on upcoming drama Fatherhood, which will be released in January 2021.

Meanwhile, Statham recently reunited with Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch director Guy Ritchie for the revenge action thriller, Cash Truck, which has just finished filming.