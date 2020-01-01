Mel Gibson and Danny Glover 'ready to go' on Lethal Weapon 5

Mel Gibson and Danny Glover are in talks to make a fifth Lethal Weapon film.

During a recent interview for The Hollywood Reporter's Producers Roundtable, producer Dan Lin confirmed that he and director Richard Donner are close to bringing Gibson and Glover's characters, Detective Martin Riggs and Detective Roger Murtaugh, back to the big screen, 22 years after the release of the last movie.

"We're trying to make the last Lethal Weapon movie. And Dick Donner's coming back. The original cast is coming back. And it's just amazing. The story is very personal to him," he commented. "Mel and Danny are ready to go, so it's about the script."

Donner directed all four films in the franchise, with the first Lethal Weapon released in 1987 and the last instalment of the buddy cop flicks unveiled in 1998.

Gibson previously indicated he'd be up for a return, and during a conversation on U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America in 2017, commented: "You know, I went to see Dan the other night. He was doing a theatre production in L.A. of a play he made great (sic) 17 years ago, he reprised it. I went to see him with Donner... so we got to talking, so yeah, maybe."

However, Donner shared during a chat on the Maitlin on Movies podcast in early 2018 that he doubted the project would move forward due to legal problems with the franchise's studio, Warner Bros., noting negotiations with bosses had been "counter-productive".