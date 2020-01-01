NEWS Hilary Duff felt 'guilt' about having a second child Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Younger' star admitted she wanted to "reverse" her pregnancy to protect her son Luca, now seven, as he was so "sad" about things changing when Banks, now 15 months, was born.



She said: "The guilt that I felt for bringing her into the world was so big. It was just he [son Luca] and I for so long that he was like, 'Why? Why, Mom? Why would you do this? I really just love the way it is.' And it wasn't bratty, it was just so sad. I was like, 'How do I reverse this?! It's too late now.' It's such big feelings. When you're pregnant, everything just feels more magnified."



And the 32-year-old actress - who has Banks with new husband Matthew Koma - was so thrilled when Luca saw Banks for the first time and praised the "chemical reaction between siblings" which meant that Luca - who she has with ex Mike Comrie - wanted to protect his little sister.



Speaking to Pure Wow, she added: "He came in after I had her. I was just holding her, and the look on his face was an absolute shock. He just said, 'That's my sister!' It's a chemical reaction between siblings sometimes where he knows he has to protect her."



Hilary previously revealed her baby daughter is "funny and brave".



Marking a year since Banks was born, the 'Lizzie McGuire' star wrote: "Banks what a year. You made mommy a mommy again, you made daddy a daddy(the absolute best) you made bruvah a brother (the absolute best) you are spirited and funny and brave and edible and we are so lucky that on this day one year ago you made your arrival and made our family the four pack that we are! Happy birthday beautiful...you get all the birthday cake today! (sic)"