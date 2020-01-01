NEWS Millie Bobby Brown sends Gaten Matarazzo luck as he undergoes surgery Newsdesk Share with :







Millie Bobby Brown sent her Stranger Things co-star Gaten Matarazzo a sweet message as he underwent his fourth surgery for Cleidocranial Dysplasia (CCD) on Wednesday.



The 17-year-old was born with a genetic condition, which affects the growth and development of both teeth and bones.



As such, he entered the world without collarbones or teeth, meaning he has had to wear a dental appliance for most of his life.



Over the past few years, Gaten has been having surgical procedures in relation to his condition, and updated his fans on Instagram ahead of the operation.



"Surgery number 4! This is a big one!" he wrote, alongside a selfie from his hospital bed as he gave a thumbs up.

Gaten didn't reveal details about exactly what the procedure entailed, but Millie was quick to respond, writing: "Good luck love!!! sending my love gate."



Meanwhile, Cara Buono, who plays Karen Wheeler in the hit Netflix show, commented: "Sending you supernova good vibes. Love you."



Gaten's latest op comes after he had his third surgery last March, and an oral operation back in 2017, which would take him "one step closer to having (his) own real teeth".



The screen star also said in an interview with People magazine in 2016 that he has a "very mild case" of CCD, but added that it can be "a very difficult condition to have".



"There's a one in a million chance that you have of getting it - most likely you get it from a parent, but it just happened for me," the actor explained.