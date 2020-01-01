NEWS Nick Cannon thinks there's an 'institutional' problem with 'America's Got Talent' Newsdesk Share with :







The 39-year-old former presenter of the show has spoken out in support of Gabrielle Union, who left the judging panel last year amid reports she had complained about a "toxic" culture and racial discrimination, and admitted things happen on the set of the programme that are "truly not fair".



Speaking to VLADTV, he said: "It was some eye-opening events that occurred that really shed light on some cultural insensitivities - ultimately, when it comes to women, when it comes to how the show is produced.



"I believe, as a producer - I was over at 'AGT' for a damn near decade - you kinda see these things as a giant machine, but if you really take the time to step back, you see some things that are truly not fair... It's an institutional issue."



And Nick admitted he felt current host Terry Crews - who recently described 'AGT' as the "most diverse place" he's worked - should have supported Gabrielle from the start, in the same way he was believed over his sexual assault allegations.



He added: "I love Terry Crews, but it gets to that place... again it's an institutional thing, so I'm not blaming him.



"We get excited about the occupation, we get excited to work for the man and we gon' defend the man cause he gave me a job. It don't matter what you saw because I stood firmly by him when my former agent accosted him...

"Especially when it comes to our queens, when it comes to Gabby, I don't care. Whatever she said, if it happened, I'm rocking with you."



Terry previously insisted he didn't need to speak publicly about the claims against the show because Gabrielle hasn't released an official statement.



He said: "First of all, I can't speak for sexism because I'm not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of any racism comments. That was never my experience...in fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment.



"When you look at what the allegations were about, it was given by an unnamed source. My thing is -- it's funny because I believe you should listen to women, you should always believe women so I asked my wife what I should do.



"She was like, first of all, if it's coming from an unnamed source -- because Gabrielle Union has not made any statement to this day about any of these allegations publicly-...if she hasn't made a statement, why would you?"

Asked if he's spoken to the actress, he added: "I have not. I haven't reached out, but I haven't heard anything."