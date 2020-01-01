Margot Robbie praises Birds of Prey stunt team

Margot Robbie has heaped praise on Birds of Prey's "truly amazing" stunt team.

The Australian actress reprises her role as super-villain Harley Quinn in the new DC Comics movie, which follows her as she teams up with superheroes Black Canary and Huntress, as well as police detective Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord.

The film has received praise for its inventive and creative action sequences, and Robbie has admitted that she did as many of her own stunts as she could but had to rely on the professionals to pull off some of the riskier moves.

"I'm a little less formidable than Harley Quinn, I'm sure," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I love stunt work, so I really, really love it. It's just cool to work with an amazing stunt team like 87Eleven (Action Design). They're truly amazing, like, backflips, that's Renae Moneymaker. She's an incredible stunt performer... But yeah, they got me doing everything else really, other than critical acrobats, so it was fun!"

Her co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead explained to the publication that the cast began training three months before production and continued to keep it up throughout filming, with her noting they were in "constant pain" and it "kept getting harder".

However, their hard work seems to have paid off as initial reactions of the movie have been positive, with many lauding the action, Robbie, Winstead, and the film's style and sense of fun, although some did claim it was uneven in its tone and pacing.

Birds of Prey, also starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, and Ewan McGregor, hits theatres from 7 February.