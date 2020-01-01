Linda Hamilton would 'love to be done' with Terminator franchise

Linda Hamilton would be happy to "never return" to The Terminator franchise.

The 63-year-old reprised her iconic role of Sarah Connor after nearly three decades for 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate, which received strong reviews but disappointed at the box office - putting creator James Cameron's plans for a trilogy in jeopardy.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hamilton admitted she wasn't hopeful for another instalment and would be fine if one never came to fruition.

"I would really appreciate maybe a smaller version where so many millions are not at stake," she said. "Today's audience is just so unpredictable. I can't tell you how many laymen just go, 'Well, people don't go to the movies anymore.' That's not Hollywood analysis; that just comes out of almost everybody's mouth.

"It should definitely not be such a high-risk financial venture, but I would be quite happy to never return. So, no, I am not hopeful because I would really love to be done. But, if there were something new that really spoke to me, I am a logical person, and I will always consider viable changes."

While promoting the movie, the Dante's Peak star revealed that she took a lot of convincing from director Tim Miller to return to the franchise for the first time since 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day and joked that she would rather pretend to be dead than play Connor again.

"I've been threatening to fake my own death so I wouldn't have to do the next one if there is one. It really was hard, it was the hardest and the greatest I've ever done," Hamilton laughed on U.K. chat show Lorraine.

Since the film's release in October, Miller has stated that he would never work with Cameron, who served as a producer, ever again as they clashed over many creative decisions.