John Travolta: 'Reuniting with Olivia Newton-John was one of the highlights of my life'

John Travolta has described reuniting with Olivia Newton-John for a Grease sing-along event in Florida last month as "one of the highlights of our lives".

The Grease stars showed up in their original costumes from the hit 1978 musical movie for the event at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, which involved a screening of the movie and a meet-and-greet with fans.

Speaking to press at a charity event on Saturday, the 65-year-old gushed, "It was one of the highlights of our lives to see the joy of people's unrequited love happening from 40 years of people waiting to be with us."

According to Us Weekly, John said he and Olivia, 71, felt "awesome" getting back into their costumes, joking, "For whatever reason, like, the bald head suits me, so does that '50s getup. So, either I'm gonna go bald or wear a Danny '50s hairdo. It suits my appearance."

And reflecting on the Xanadu actress's ongoing battle with stage four cancer - her third run-in with the disease - John insisted she's still "got a lot of life in her".

"I think she looks at it from the glass half full, always, and that's her beautiful, natural approach toward life and I think we all need to do that," he added.