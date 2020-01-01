Geena Davis doesn't blame Academy for all-male Best Director nominees at 2020 Oscars

Geena Davis doesn't blame Academy bosses for the lack of women nominated for Best Director at the 2020 Oscars.

The actress has become a vocal advocate for equality and diversity in the entertainment industry, founding the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media to explore ways to improve women's representation in Hollywood.

Although Davis is disappointed to see female filmmakers like Greta Gerwig and Alma Har'el miss out on directing nods, she does not blame Oscars bosses who she believes have made "extraordinary strides" in diversifying the membership of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

"It can't just be on the Academy," she told The Hollywood Reporter at a special screening of her 1991 hit Thelma & Louise. "The industry has to make many, many, many more movies starring and written by women and directed by women, which will then inevitably be eligible for Oscars. This change is really about the whole system."

Davis does believe change is on the way, however, as women are now much more willing to speak out about inequality in the movie industry.

"I do believe that this is a turning point," the 64-year-old mused. "It's been shown that it's okay for us to tell our stories, to speak up and if we don't get things like equal pay, to say it. I think my whole career most of us were afraid to ever complain about anything because we thought they'd just get someone else - that we were all expendable. But the tone and the feeling in Hollywood is really different now."