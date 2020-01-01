Peaky Blinders creator planning spin-off

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight wants to make a spin-off show after two more series of the hit British crime drama.

The hit show, which follows the Shelby crime family in the inter-war years in Birmingham, England, just finished its fifth season, and Steven is making plans for two more series featuring the main cast, which is led by Cillian Murphy as top gangster Tommy Shelby.

Explaining his plans for the series, Steven told Britain's Radio Times magazine: "I know how it's going to end, this particular incarnation of the family story, I know that it's going to end at the beginning of the Second World War."

Revealing he would then like to explore new ways to continue the story of the Shelbys and their rivals with either a movie or spin-off series.

"After that, I think that the momentum is such that maybe we will continue with other bits of the story," he added. "I'm writing series six at the moment. That's almost done. Then I'm going to do series seven, then I'm looking at spin-offs, maybe a movie. It's up to us. It's up to the people involved."

However, he insisted that he has no plans to kill Tommy off as a character, calling him "immortal" - despite the most recent series ending him with him shown as suicidal.