Nikki Bella 'totally surprised' by pregnancy following fertility struggles

Retired wrestler Nikki Bella was shocked to learn she was expecting her first child after years of fertility struggles.

The 36 year old, who is pregnant along with her twin sister Brie Bella, reveals she was "totally surprised" by the news that she and her husband-to-be, former Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev, have a little one on the way.

"We both had (to) digest," she tells People. "It took us both a good week. We both were shocked. Artem was immediately so happy - it was really cute... I can't believe this because it's not like we were trying or, 'Hey, we're married, let's have a baby'. That wasn't it at all."

Bella initially thought she'd have to rely on in vitro fertilization (IVF) to conceive, adding, "I didn't think I could get pregnant. (I thought) that I'd have to have help, so I was in the process of going to freeze my eggs."

On Wednesday (29Jan20), Nikki and her Total Bellas co-star Brie revealed they are only due one and a half weeks apart from each other, with Brie quipping, "Twins being pregnant at the same time? People are going to think that's a joke."

And Nikki can't wait to fulfill her dream of becoming a mother: "Even though I feel really sick, (I) can't believe I'm going to be a mom soon," she gushes. "I'm going to have this person to take care of for the rest of their life and help them do the right things and just show them the way of the world. That's amazing! It's something I've dreamed of my whole life."

Nikki previously dated wrestler-turned-actor John Cena in 2012, with the pair getting engaged at the WrestleMania 33 event in April, 2017. They ended their engagement a year later, and split for good after Cena made it clear he didn't want to have children.