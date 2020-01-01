Helicopter edited out of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's car commercial

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's new Super Bowl car commercial has been re-edited to remove footage of a helicopter following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant.

The basketball legend was killed alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others on 26 January (20), when the chopper they were travelling in crashed in Calabasas, California.

The tragedy has since prompted executives at luxury car manufacturer Genesis to tweak the advertisement set to air during the big American football game on Sunday (02Feb20), out of respect for those affected by the fatal accident.

A statement issued by a Genesis spokesperson to USA Today reads, "Today we re-cut our Super Bowl ad, to remove a stationary helicopter that was in the opening two seconds of the commercial.

"The ad had been filmed, produced and delivered well before Sunday's tragedy, so we took down the spot out of compassion and sensitivity to the families."

Genesis bosses recruited married stars Legend and Teigen to front their first Super Bowl promo as part of their Young Luxury campaign.

The TV spot features the couple attending a lavish party filled with stereotypical nods to "old luxury", before Teigen introduces guests to "young luxury", gesturing to the Genesis GV80 Sport Utility Vehicle which Legend pulls into the property's driveway.

They even squeeze in a nod to Legend's recent triumph as People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive, as the singer makes the model-turned-TV personality utter the title as the "magic word" for entrance into the vehicle.

They are the latest celebrities to showcase their Super Bowl commercials - Jason Momoa, John Krasinski and Chris Evans, Missy Elliott and H.E.R., and Bryan Cranston and Winona Ryder will also star in high-profile new ads that will air during Sunday's game.