Parasite lands top prize at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Parasite was named Film of the Year at the 40th annual London Critics' Circle Film Awards on Thursday night.

The South Korean thriller landed the Film of the Year honour, while Bong Joon Ho was named Director of the Year.

The filmmaker took to the stage at London's May Fair Hotel and thanked his cast and crew for their work on the movie, calling his wins a "huge honour".

His film is also up for four awards at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, two weeks after Parasite became the first foreign-language movie to win Best Ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

Parasite will also compete for six Oscars, including Best Director, Best Picture, Best International Feature Film, and Best Original Screenplay.

The other double winners at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards were Marriage Story, which won Screenwriter of the Year for director Noah Baumbach and Supporting Actress of the Year for Laura Dern, and The Souvenir, which was named British/Irish Film of the Year. Its star Honor Swinton Byrne, the daughter of Tilda Swinton, won Young British/Irish Performer of the Year.

Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger continued their successful awards season streak by winning the leading actor and actress prizes for Joker and Judy, respectively, although there was a surprise in the Best Supporting Actor category, with Joe Pesci winning for The Irishman over current Oscars favourite Brad Pitt for his work on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The full list of London Critics' Circle Film Awards winners is:

Film of the Year - Parasite

Actress of the Year - Renee Zellweger, Judy

Actor of the Year - Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Supporting Actress of the Year - Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Supporting Actor of the Year - Joe Pesci, The Irishman

British/Irish Film of the Year - The Souvenir

British/Irish Actress of the Year - Florence Pugh, Fighting with My Family/Midsommar/Little Women

British/Irish Actor of the Year - Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse/High Life/The King

Young British/Irish Performer of the Year - Honor Swinton Byrne, The Souvenir

Director of the Year - Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Screenwriter of the Year - Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Foreign Language Film of the Year - Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Documentary of the Year - For Sama

Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker - Mark Jenkin, Bait

British/Irish Short Film of the Year - The Devil's Harmony

Technical Achievement Award - Barbara Ling (production design), Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film - Sally Potter and Sandy Powell