Taron Egerton and Scarlett Johansson circling Little Shop of Horrors remake - report

Taron Egerton and Scarlett Johansson are reportedly in talks to headline a remake of Little Shop of Horrors.

The Rocketman star is up for the role of Seymour Krelborn, previously made famous by Rick Moranis in the 1986 adaptation of the hit stage musical, according to editors at Full Circle Cinema.

The much-loved movie follows the story of florist shop worker, Seymour, as he discovers an alien Venus flytrap that speaks and sings, who he names after his co-worker Audrey.

But as Audrey II begins to grow rapidly, Seymour begins feeding the killer plant human victims.

In addition, insiders have told the website that Johansson is in line to portray Seymour's love interest Audrey, originally played by Ellen Greene, and Pose star Billy Porter is being considered to voice Audrey II. Greg Berlanti is apparently attached to direct.

The original movie, which also starred Steve Martin, Jim Belushi and John Candy, received mixed reviews upon release, but has since grown into a cult classic thanks to the star-studded cast and catchy songs.

The musical, which has toured all over the world, was last staged on Broadway in 2003.

Egerton, who won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Elton John in the musical biopic Rocketman, will next be lending his vocal talents to reprise his character of Johnny in the Sing sequel.