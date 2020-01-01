Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas teaming on Spanish comedy

Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas are gearing up to appear in a new comedy.

The two biggest stars of Spanish cinema will headline Competencia Oficial (Official Competition), with Argentine filmmakers Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat at the helm.

The story follows two actors, played by Banderas and Oscar Martinez, who clash on the set of a movie directed by an eccentric filmmaker, portrayed by Cruz.

The duo recently starred in Pedro Almodovar's Oscar-nominated drama, Pain and Glory, with Banderas up for Best Actor at the ceremony next month.

The 59-year-old scooped the Best Actor gong at the Cannes Film Festival last year, as well as a Spanish Academy Goya Award for his critically-acclaimed portrayal of fictional film director Salvador Mallo, which is reportedly inspired by Almodovar.

Banderas recently opened up on filming Pain and Glory in a chat with Interview magazine, and revealed he was given permission by the filmmaker to impersonate him.

"It was deliberate. Pedro told me, 'If you want to incorporate any of my mannerisms, feel free.' But I wanted to try to create the character inside out. To imitate him would have been dangerous," he explained.

The last time Cruz and Banderas shared a scene was in Almodovar's comedy I'm So Excited in 2013.

Filming for Competencia Oficial is expected to begin at the end of February in Spain. A release date has yet to be announced.