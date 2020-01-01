Daniel Kaluuya lied about accents to get auditions

Daniel Kaluuya used to lie about his accent skills to land auditions.

The Get Out star has landed roles on both sides of the Atlantic, seamlessly shifting between his native British and an American accent. However, Daniel has now admitted that in the early days of his acting career, he oversold his abilities.

"I've lied a lot," he confessed to U.K. chat show host Graham Norton. "Obviously, I wanted jobs, so I put that I could do all the accents. I even double-asterisked them to say I was highly skilled.

"I then went to an audition and was doing really well until they asked me to do a Scottish accent. I started somewhere in the Midlands, worked my way upwards and landed in Liverpool. They asked me to leave!"

When asked about his tips for auditions, Daniel advised leaving as soon as possible to ensure your acting makes an impression.

"My best tip is to leave as quickly as possible," the star explained. "Don't try and small talk, just leave. Don't even say goodbye. Though I did that once and I didn't realise I had another scene!"

The Oscar-nominated actor appeared on the show to promote his new movie Queen & Slim with his co-star Jodie Turner-Smith. He explained the film, which follows a couple on the run after a traffic stop goes horribly wrong, appealed to him because he liked how screenwriter Lena Waithe took a big issue but didn't make the movie too serious.

"That's what really appealed to me about the script - there's a serious issue, but the writer managed to make it light through the characters we meet," Daniel said, while Jodie added, "It's really about two people and who they become because of the trauma and because of the connection between them."

Queen & Slim is in cinemas now.