NEWS Margot Robbie and her friends used to egg their ex-boyfriends’ cars Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Birds of Prey' actress - who is married to Tom Ackerley - admitted she and her close pals used to exact revenge on any guys that left them heartbroken when they were younger.



She admitted: "I do have a wonderful group of girlfriends back in Australia -- we've been friends since we were like four years old, and anytime a dude breaks up with a girl in the group, all the girls go and egg his car."



But the 29-year-old beauty once had to beg her friends not to give out the treatment when one of her relationships ended because she'd dumped the guy and he was a "really nice person" who didn't deserve it.



She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': "One time I broke up with a boyfriend, and they were like, 'How dare he! We're going to go egg him!' And I was like, 'No, don't! I broke up with him. He's a really nice person. Please don't egg his car! Thank you, I love you guys, but don't do that.' "



Margot reprises her 'Suicide Squad' role of Harley Quinn in 'Birds of Prey' and admitted there were times she wasn't sure the film would ever "gonna happen".



She said: "I'm just so happy that the movie's finally about to come out. I feel like it's been a pretty long road to get here and at points I was like it's never gonna happen. I just can't get it up over the line.



"It was a pretty risky proposition when I first pitched it four and a half years ago. I put the pitch together and I was saying, 'I think we should do a female ensemble action film with an R rating,' and that sounded like an insane thing to do.



"I could totally understand everyone's hesitation and then movies like 'Deadpool' started coming out and proving that you can do an R rating in the comic books base and be successful."