Gugu Mbatha-Raw slams awards shows over lack of inclusivity

British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw has criticised those running awards shows for failing to make them inclusive.



The Belle star took to the stage at the annual Newport Beach U.K. Honours event in London on Wednesday, where she was named a Breakthrough Artist, and claimed that the lack of diversity among nominees for this year's awards has been "discouraging".



According to Variety, she told attendees: "At this time, when many of our most high-profile ceremonies and very prestigious awards are potentially showing a very stark lack of inclusivity, being here and seeing...what an incredibly diverse and wonderful talented group of people we have, it encourages me that those other ceremonies are not for want of talent."



Encouraging those present, including Queen & Slim actress Jodie Turner-Smith and Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa, to stick together, Gugu added: "This can be a discouraging business at times and we all need these moments to remember that we're part of a community."



The Morning Show star's comments come after BAFTAs chiefs came under fire after all the nominees in their acting categories were white, prompting the U.K. arm of the Time's Up organisation to launch a social media campaign recognising those left off the shortlist.



No female filmmakers were nominated for the Best Director prize, with the Oscars and Golden Globes also featuring all-male shortlist in their own directing categories. Meanwhile, Harriet star Cynthia Erivo is the only person of colour nominated in an acting category at this year's Academy Awards.