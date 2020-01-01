Blake Lively's daughter unimpressed by new baby sister

Blake Lively's middle daughter isn't "so into" her new baby sister.

The 32-year-old actress welcomed her third child with husband Ryan Reynolds last year, with the pair yet to reveal the tot's name.

Blake opened up about the new addition during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, and revealed that while her eldest daughter James, five, is loving the family's latest member, three-year-old Inez isn't convinced.

"I have so many children! Yeah, it's a bit of a tough adjustment in our house, but it's good," she smiled. "I have two other daughters so my oldest is very into the baby, but my middle child not so much, but we're thinking of keeping her."

Asked if Inez plays with her newborn sister, Blake explained: "In the beginning, the oldest is loving on her and she's maternal, and then our middle daughter just keeps away from her.

"And then I said to (Inez), 'You know, you're gonna get to teach her everything she knows! You get to teach her about cities and the sky and flowers and Santa Claus and Mickey Mouse, anything you want.' And she goes (to the baby), 'Oh, I didn't love you, but now I do.'"