Priyanka Chopra gets fashion tips from Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas

The 'Quantico' star - who is married to Nick Jonas - relies on her sisters-in-law, who she affectionately calls the J-Sisters, for fashion advice.



Speaking to Us Weekly magazine about their group chats, she said: "We send each other pictures of what we’re going to be wearing before, but not for comparison, more like, 'What do you think about this?' We're all as a family very individual in our choices and we’re also women who don’t let fashion dictate us, really. So it’s just for fun, we’re all really tight and we’re close - it's not like stressful, like 'Oh my gosh, this is what I’m wearing, what are you wearing!?'"



Meanwhile, Nick previously revealed he thinks it's "amazing" that he and his brothers get on so well with each other's partners.



Speaking about his two older brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas and their wives Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas respectively, he said: "It's a great feeling. I mean, it's kind of a dream where, as close as we are as brothers, that our wives are so connected as well. These incredible women have handled it so well and have been the best support system for each of us, individually and as a group. To get to share that with them is a really amazing thing."



Priyanka has been welcomed into Nick’s close-knit family with open arms, and the singer insists the same is true when it comes to him and her family, despite them living in India.



He shared: "It is one of the things we were so drawn to about each other. And the family's just getting bigger and bigger, and that's a beautiful thing. We love including our loved ones, our family, in everything we do … our house is for everyone, our doors are always open. That is, in my opinion, how it should be."