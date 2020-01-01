Bong Joon Ho struggling with awards season jet lag

Parasite director Bong Joon Ho is battling "horrible" jet lag due to the film's stunning awards season success.

The South Korean filmmaker's movie, about an impoverished family who infiltrate the home of their wealthier counterparts, has been a huge hit with awards voters, bagging him a host of nominations at this year's Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and the Oscars.

Its surprise success has taken its toll on the director, however, as he's struggled with having to jet in and out of Los Angeles to attend ceremonies and promote the movie.

"The most difficult part has been the double, triple jet lag," the 50-year-old told The Guardian. "Physically, it has been really horrible but right now I'm doing good."

Asked why he thinks his movie has struck such a chord with audiences, the director added: "A lot of people say it's a universal story because it's about the gap between rich and poor, but I don't think that's all the answer.

"I think this film has done so well because it appeals in a very cinematic way, as a film in itself. I really want to take time to look back at what that cinematic appeal was."

Next up is Sunday's BAFTA Film Awards, where Joon Ho is up for Best Director and Best Film. He will also compete for Best Picture and Director at the Oscars a week later.