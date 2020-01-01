NEWS John Stamos treats Darren Criss to Disneyland trip dressed as Rapunzel Newsdesk Share with :







John Stamos dressed up as fairy tale character Rapunzel while treating his friend Darren Criss to a Disneyland visit.



The Fuller House actor took pal Darren on the trek to the California theme park with their wives in tow, revealing the trip was a late wedding present for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star, who tied the knot with Mia Swier a year ago (Feb19).



“@darrencriss & @miavoncriss cashing in on their wedding present Disney Day from me and @caitlinskybound,” Stamos captioned a post on Instagram filled with photos of himself, his wife Caitlin McHugh, Darren and Mia dressed up in character during their Disneyland day.



The stars rode attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout!, Space Mountain and Splash Mountain. They also dined out at luxury eatery 21 Royal and relaxed at exclusive private Club 33 while dressed up as various animated Disney characters, including Belle and Beast from Beauty and the Beast.



Criss and Stamos have been great friends since first meeting on the set of TV show Glee in 2010.



Darren married Mia in New Orleans, Louisiana in front of other Glee co-stars, including Lea Michele, Chord Overstreet and Harry Shum Jr.