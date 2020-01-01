Schitt's Creek creator flies cast to Italy

Schitt's Creek creator Dan Levy flew his entire cast to Italy as a thank you trip.

The showrunner treated the TV sitcom stars, including his brother Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara, to the holiday to reward everyone for six seasons of working bliss.

"I got a house in Tuscany for our cast and we all went and hung out for two weeks," Dan told The Hollywood Reporter. "We lived and cried and laughed and ate."

Schitt's Creek's sixth and final season began airing in January (20) and Dan was eager to wrap the production with a bang.

"An experience and building a memory was something that was really important," he explained of their trip to Italy. "We have grown to be so close over the years that knowing that two weeks later we would all go on a trip together sort of buffered the finality of it all."

Dan also insisted the relationships formed between the stars of the show are unlike most in Hollywood.

"I'm realising more and more how rare this was in terms of just how close we've all gotten and how much we love each other - as corny as that sounds," he said. "Friends of mine told me that when they wrapped their shows, they didn't want to talk to anyone. I can't relate to that because all I wanted to do when this was over was continue to be around these people."