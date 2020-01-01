NEWS Reneé Zellweger had a 'geek spiral' when she won an Oscar in 2004 Newsdesk Share with :







The 50-year-old actress bagged the gong for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in ‘Cold Mountain’, and has said that although she planned to “not do that spiral” that makes audiences “roll their eyes”, she forgot all of her planning when she got on stage to accept the award.



Speaking during an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on Thursday (30.01.20), she said: “It just goes out the window. You’re not going to be the geek person that freezes up and can’t hear anything and gets emotional, and then somebody says your name, and you hear this like, ‘Dooo!’ And then you do the geek spiral. I remember somebody was talking, and I guess it was me.”



Over the years, Reneé has gotten better at handling her winning speeches.



Earlier this month, the actress won the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role in ‘Judy’, and used her speech to pay tribute to the titular Judy Garland.



She said: "I'm just so grateful and for the privilege of reflecting on a life of one of our own and most beloved.



"I have to thank my fellow actors, the gifted Jessie Buckley and Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell... sharing the celebration of Judy Garland's legacy will always be one of my greatest life blessings....



"Judy Garland, 50 years later, your community is thinking of you tonight, this is for you.”



Reneé also heaped praise on her "sisters" who were shortlisted with her in the category, including Cynthia Erivo ('Harriet'), Scarlett Johansson ('Marriage Story'), Lupita Nyong'o ('Us') and Charlize Theron (‘Bombshell’).



She added: "Thank you for inviting me here alongside my extraordinary sisters whose work touches me so deeply.

"I celebrate y'all when you come out with anything with a popcorn breakfast at the theatre. And it's my great honour to be here tonight alongside y'all...



"To this community, you have taught me so much and I'm so grateful, especially to my sisters, you inspire me. I feel so lucky to be a member of this family of storytellers who gets to do work that reflects the experience of being human and fosters understanding and unity and with some luck, maybe pushes history a bit closer to the light."