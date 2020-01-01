Lashana Lynch thrilled to work with Phoebe Waller-Bridge on Bond movie

Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas were thrilled to discover Phoebe Waller-Bridge had been hired as a writer on their James Bond movie No Time to Die.

The Fleabag creator was brought onboard the project by Bond actor Daniel Craig and helped redraft a script written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Scott Z. Burns. Accordingly, franchise newcomers Lynch and de Armas were thrilled to learn of her involvement.

“I very literally squealed when I first heard her name," the Captain Marvel actress told The Hollywood Reporter. "I thought, 'Oh my gosh, British girl just like me. She's going to know how to actually take care of women onscreen.'"

"I saw Phoebe, and I just blushed - I got red like a tomato," the Knives Out star added. "I was like, 'Oh my God, can I hug you? I want to be your friend.'"

The hire was considered an attempt by franchise producers to bring the films into modern times, with more well-rounded female characters that aren’t just Bond’s conquests.

Cuban actress de Armas told the publication it was clear the franchise was evolving by the fact that Lynch is a main character and gets to wear trousers, and while her character Paloma wears a gown and heels, she has insisted there is more to her than her appearance.

"She's got this bubbliness of someone who is excited to be on a mission, but she plays with this ambiguity — you don't really know if she's like a really trained, prepared partner for Bond,” she said. “(Her) brains and looks are equal this time. She's very smart. She helps Bond navigate through certain things that he wouldn't be able to do alone."

Meanwhile, Lynch explained that she approached Waller-Bridge with ideas about her character and they help craft a real woman who was “round enough the edges”.

No Time to Die hits cinemas in April.