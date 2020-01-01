Margot Robbie: ‘I never want to play the same character twice’

Margot Robbie never wants to play the same kind of character twice because she likes to challenge herself.

The Australian actress has racked up a wide variety of acting roles since she had her breakthrough with The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013, with her projects including comic book adaptation Suicide Squad, period piece Mary, Queen of Scots, and real-life sports drama I, Tonya.

In an interview with Glamour U.K. magazine, Margot explained that she was determined to keep mixing it up with her roles.

“I never want to play the same character more than once,” she said. “I always knew I wanted to get out of my comfort zone. I’ve always been conscious of that. With The Wolf of Wall Street, I loved playing the gold digger, trophy wife – I had the best time of my life in that movie – but unless it’s coming from a different conscious space, I don’t want to play the same person.”

However, Margot has made an exception with deranged criminal Harley Quinn, who she first portrayed in 2016’s Suicide Squad. She will be reprising the role for the upcoming Birds of Prey, a female-led ensemble action film, and The Suicide Squad, which is due to hit cinemas in 2021.

The 29-year-old, who is producing Birds of Prey via her LuckyChap Entertainment company, admitted it had been “an uphill battle” to get the film made following her initial pitch four years ago.

“(My pitch) had comps (comparisons) of other female ensemble action films that had done well and ones that didn’t do well and my theory as to why and what we could do,” Margot explained. “But really, I was just saying we need to do a female ensemble action film. I don’t know why there aren’t more of them. I wanted it to be R-rated so we didn’t feel restricted in the language or the violence, because if it was a PG rating, guys can feel like it’s a ‘chick flick.’”

Birds of Prey, also starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, and Ewan McGregor, is released in cinemas from 7 February.