Terry Crews apologises for questioning Gabrielle Union's America's Got Talent allegations

America's Got Talent host Terry Crews has apologised for questioning ousted judge Gabrielle Union's criticism of the show.

The Bad Boys II actress was fired from the show's panel of judges in November after just one season, amid reports suggesting her departure was linked to concerns she had raised about a number of controversial incidents which took place behind the scenes, creating a "toxic" work atmosphere.

She has since spoken out to thank fans for their support and encourage women to fight workplace injustice, but has not directly addressed the specific reasons for her exit.

When asked if he had encountered anything that could be considered "toxic" on set, Crews, who is also African-American, told U.S. breakfast show Today, "I can't speak for sexism because I'm not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of any racism comments: that was never my experience on America's Got Talent."

He went on to call for Union to explain her allegations further but, appearing to backpedal on the comments, he has now reached out to the star, calling her a "role model to the entire black community".

"I want you to know it was never my intention to invalidate your experience— but that is what I did," he tweeted. "I apologize. You have been through a lot in this business. With that I empathize with the struggle toward fairness and equality in the workplace.

"In my desire to be professionally neutral as your co-worker, I should have at the very least understood you just needed my support."

Union has since had a "productive" meeting with network bosses at NBC to address her concerns, while officials at entertainers' union SAG-AFTRA have launched their own investigation into her firing.