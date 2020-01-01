1917 triumphs at the 2020 BAFTAs

Sam Mendes' war epic 1917 was the big winner at the 2020 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Sunday night.

The movie, which follows two British servicemen crossing enemy lines to deliver a vital message, won seven BAFTAs in total, including Best Film, Outstanding British Film, and Best Director for Mendes, as well as prizes for cinematography, sound, special visual effects, and production design.

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix claimed the Best Leading Actor prize at London's Royal Albert Hall, while the Best Leading Actress award went to Renee Zellweger for her performance as Judy Garland in the biopic Judy, boosting their chances of Oscars glory next weekend.

Supporting acting honours went to Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Laura Dern for Marriage Story.

Joker, Todd Phillips' dark origin story for the DC Comics supervillain, led all nominees with 11 ahead of the event, but only bagged two other BAFTAs in addition to Phoenix's win - for Best Original Score and Best Casting.

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won's script for Parasite won Best Original Screenplay, while Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit was named Best Adapted Screenplay. Parasite also triumphed in the Best Film Not in the English Language category.

Netflix's festive adventure Klaus won Best Animated Film and For Sama was named Best Documentary.

Blue Story star Micheal Ward won the public-voted EE Rising Star Award, following in the footsteps of past winners Tom Holland, Kristen Stewart, Tom Hardy, John Boyega, and 2019 victor, Letitia Wright.

Andy Serkis was honoured with the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema accolade, while Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy was presented with the BAFTA Fellowship.

The 2020 BAFTAs were hosted by U.K. chat show host Graham Norton.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Best Film: 1917

Outstanding British Film: 1917

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Renee Zellweger - Judy

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EE Rising Star Award: Micheal Ward

Best Director: Sam Mendes - 1917

Best Original Screenplay: Taika Waititi - Jojo Rabbit

Best Adapted Screenplay: Han Jin Won and Bong Joon Ho - Parasite

Best Film Not In The English Language: Parasite

Best Documentary: For Sama

Best Animated Film: Klaus

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer: Bait

Best Original Score: Hildur Gudnadóttir - Joker

Best Casting: Shayna Markowitz - Joker

Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins - 1917

Best Editing: Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker - Le Mans '66

Best Production Design: Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales - 1917

Best Costume Design: Jacqueline Durran - Little Women

Best Make Up & Hair: Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro and Anne Morgan - Bombshell

Best Sound: Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson - 1917

Best Special Visual Effects: Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron and Dominic Tuohy - 1917

Best British Short Film: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Best British Short Animation: Grandad Was A Romantic.

BAFTA Fellowship: Kathleen Kennedy

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema: Andy Serkis