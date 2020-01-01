Jim Carrey criticised for poking fun at Margot Robbie's success

Jim Carrey has come under fire online after joking two-time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie owes her career success to her good looks.

The two stars were among the guests on Britain's The Graham Norton Show on Friday (31Jan20) when Carrey made the quip about the Australian actress' rise to fame.

"I wanted to talk to you because you're amazing and I'm so excited for you," he began.

"It's incredible that you've gotten as far as you have with your obvious physical disadvantages," he sarcastically added, before turning to host Graham Norton and remarking, "That's just pure talent there."

Although Carrey's comments were made in jest and drew laughs from the studio audience, viewers at home were less than impressed, and pointed to Robbie's tight smile as an indication that she wasn't happy with the suggestion either.

"Did Jim Carrey just tell Margot Robbie she's got where she is because of her looks? Can't stand the man tbh (to be honest)," commented one Twitter user.

"Shameful moment! I cringed but Margot handled the idiot with grace and poise!" posted another, while a third vented, "Don't put creepy (Jim) Carrey on again! Poor Margot Robbie! Jealous Jim! Margot is a talented, intelligent woman and her beauty has nothing to do with her success!"

The comedian's remarks were made while he promoted upcoming movie Sonic the Hedgehog, while Robbie appeared on the talk show to discuss her movie Bombshell, which chronicles the story of the real-life female Fox News employees who exposed CEO Roger Ailes' sexual harassment.

Her performance has earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 2020 Academy Awards, just two years after also picking up a Best Actress nod for I, Tonya, in which she portrayed figure skater Tonya Harding.

Meanwhile, Robbie was also featured in Quentin Tarantino's film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is shortlisted for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture, at next week's (09Feb20) ceremony.