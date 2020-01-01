Milla Jovovich welcomes third child

Milla Jovovich has given birth to her third child.

The Resident Evil actress welcomed the new arrival on Sunday, shortly after posting about being close to her due date on Instagram on Saturday, according to Us Weekly.

The tot is the third for Milla and her husband, British director and producer Paul W.S. Anderson, who are already parents to 12-year-old Ever and four-year-old Dashiel.

In Saturday's Instagram post, the 44-year-old admitted she was "really nervous" about the prospect of becoming a mum again.

"Due date is tomorrow so getting ready to go to the hospital at any time now!!" she wrote, alongside a picture of herself rocking a pink headband and glossy lipstick. "It's funny because I thought having our 3rd would be a piece of cake, but I'm actually really nervous, now that I know what to expect! Anyway, hopefully the next post I make will be a picture of our newest little girlie girl! Wish me luck everyone!!"

Milla was quickly inundated with messages of support from her famous friends, including model Helena Christensen, who replied: "Oh my God. Baby, I'm so excited and scared and thrilled and happy and freaking out for you!!! Good luck and stay strong but scream all you want!"