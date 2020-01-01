Rebel Wilson jokes about failure of Cats during 2020 BAFTAs

Rebel Wilson poked fun at the failure of her movie Cats as she presented an award at the 2020 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Sunday.

The Pitch Perfect actress played Jennyanydots alongside the likes of Idris Elba, Judi Dench, and Jennifer Hudson in Tom Hooper's movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, which was savaged by critics and flopped at the box office following its release in December.

And as Wilson took to the stage at London's Royal Albert Hall to present the award for Best Director while wearing a Prabal Gurung wrap dress that was half black and half glittery red, she made a joke at the film's expense.

"Tonight is all about sustainability, so I made this dress from sewing my two old dresses together. The red is from that one time I didn't win Miss Australia, and the black is from a funeral I just went to for the feature film Cats," she said to laughter from the star-studded audience. "Cats. Strangely not nominated for any awards. I'm not sure if everyone here is across the controversy but this year there has been a distinct lack of nominations for felines. Yep, even in this Best Director 'cat'-egory, no felines have been nominated. It's really shocking."

In her hilarious speech, one of the standout moments of the evening, Wilson reeled off the names of the Best Director nominees - Sam Mendes, Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillips, Quentin Tarantino, and Bong Joon Ho - and joked about the fact that they are all men.

"I look at the exceptional, daring talent nominated in this category and I don't think I could do what they do," the Australian star quipped. "Honestly, I just don't have the balls."

Mendes received the prize for 1917, which dominated the evening with seven wins, including Best Film and Outstanding British Film.