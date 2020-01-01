Parasite and Jojo Rabbit triumph at Writers Guild of America Awards

Parasite and Jojo Rabbit took home top honours at the Writers Guild of America Awards on Saturday.

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won were presented with the prize for Best Original Screenplay at the 72nd annual ceremony for Parasite, making it the first non-English language feature to win a WGA award in history.

"I'd like to share this award with all the nominees tonight and especially it's such a huge honour to receive this award from (presenter) Kevin Bacon," the director said during his speech.

Meanwhile, Taika Waititi received the Best Adapted Screenplay prize for Jojo Rabbit from the organisation, which handed out its annual awards at simultaneous shows in Los Angeles and New York.

The film awards, which are traditionally held at the end of the bash, were the first two categories of the night and were announced at the New York ceremony, so that nominees could leave early and head to London for Sunday's BAFTA Awards, during which Waititi and Joon Ho repeated their screenplay wins.

Over in the WGA TV categories, Succession won the award for Best Drama Series, Barry took home the Comedy Series prize, and Watchmen won for a New Series.

Chernobyl also triumphed, nabbing the Original Long-Form award, while Fosse/Verdon won for a Long-Form Adaptation.

The main list of winners is as follows:

Original Screenplay - Parasite, Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won

Adapted Screenplay - Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Documentary Screenplay - The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, Alex Gibney

Drama Series - Succession

Comedy Series - Barry

New Series - Watchmen

Original Long Form - Chernobyl

Adapted Long Form - Fosse/Verdon

Original Short Form New Media - Special

Animation - Thanksgiving of Horror (The Simpsons)

Episodic Drama - Tern Haven (Succession)

Episodic Comedy - Pilot (Dead to Me)