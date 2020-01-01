Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunite for daughter Stormi's extravagant birthday party

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott put their differences aside to help their daughter Stormi celebrate her second birthday in style on Saturday.

The billionaire make-up mogul and rapper once again threw an impressive 'StormiWorld' bash, inspired by her dad's Astroworld album, and this year added 'Frozen World' and 'Trolls World' elements to the event - inspired by the hit children's movies.

In snaps shared on Instagram, the family was seen arriving at the venue, with the inflatable entrance shaped like the tot's head. Heading inside, the trio made their way through an enchanted forest setting, complete with dry ice, before entering the main room, which also featured a massive inflatable Stormi head above a bar.

There were also food stalls for burgers, hot dogs and tacos, and carnival rides and games, with glimpses of other themed rooms revealing a winter forest complete with snow and a magical setting with oversized toadstools.

"Favorite day of the year," Jenner wrote on Instagram

She added in a separate post: "Such a blessing to be able to create these magical experiences for my baby. StormiWorld!!!!... thank you God."

Scott posted his own birthday message to Stormi, writing: "'2 Is better than 1' 2 might mean more to me than to u/ 2 things I do to live thru you/ 2 remember ever thing I do wit u/ 2 words I say before I leave from u/ Love u/ Dad (sic)."

Kylie's mother Kris also praised her daughter for putting together such an event.

"Kylie you are a rockstar!!! Thank you for treating us to such a special day honoring your daughter it was just amazing you are a force to be reckoned with !!!! Creative blessing !!! We All had the most amazing time and made the best memories," she wrote in the comments.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and rapper split in October after more than two years together.