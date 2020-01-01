Cynthia Erivo 'saddened' by lack of diversity at 2020 Oscars

Cynthia Erivo finds it "saddening" that she's the only actor of colour nominated for the 2020 Academy Awards.

The 33-year-old is up for both Best Actress and Best Original Song for Harriet, in which she portrays famed abolitionist and political activist Harriet Tubman, and is the only person of colour out of the 20 acting nominees.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the star confessed the nods are "a moment for celebration", but also reflected on the wider implications of the lack of diversity in the shortlist.

"It can't just be me alone. There's just such good work going on and this may sound fatalistic, but I would hate for people's work to have gone by and then for us to have looked back and go, 'Oh, I wish we would've given roses,' when people aren't there to actually receive them," she said. "I don't want us to do that.

"To be in a room and not being able to see other actors (of colour) who are nominated, to not be able to share that with another black actress is saddening. I would love to share this moment with someone else."

Erivo recently vowed to fight for change in "the way they (entertainment industry) cast things, change the way they line up producers and directors and writers", adding that diverse voices "reflect the world that we live in," while addressing on the issue during a Television Critics Association panel for her new HBO show, The Outsider.

The Academy Awards take place on 9 February.