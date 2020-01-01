NEWS Vanessa Hudgens slammed for 'poor taste' picture amid coronavirus crisis Newsdesk Share with :







Vanessa Hudgens has been criticised for sharing a picture of herself wearing a face mask on social media amid the coronavirus crisis in China.



The Second Act star took to Instagram on Monday to post a snap of herself and sister Stella attempting to look sexy while modelling masks which covered their mouths and noses.



"We ain't afraid of no flu," she captioned the image.



But Vanessa was quickly met with criticism from many of her followers, who pointed out that the picture was insensitive considering that the death toll in China during the coronavirus outbreak currently stands at 361.



"People are dead, Vanessa," one commented, while another wrote: "Yikes this is in poor taste ..."



A third replied: "I know it's a funny picture but man there's a lot of people dying I don't think it's something people to joke about oh, it would be like joking about the AIDS epidemic when it first started back in the 1990s."



Vanessa, 31, has not yet responded to the backlash. At present, the picture is still on her Instagram page.