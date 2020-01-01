Sienna Miller fuels engagement reports with red carpet ring

British actress Sienna Miller has fuelled rumours suggesting she is engaged to wed by hitting the red carpet with a new diamond on her left ring finger.

The American Sniper star has been quietly dating literary editor Lucas Zwirner for the past year, and the couple was recently reported to be preparing to walk down the aisle.

According to The Mail on Sunday, 29-year-old Zwirner popped the question to Miller, 38, last month (Jan20).

Representatives for the actress have yet to comment on the report, but she did little to halt the speculation on Saturday (01Feb20) as she rocked what appeared to be an engagement ring as she posed for the cameras at the Writers Guild of America Awards in New York City.

Zwirner didn't join her on the red carpet, but was snapped by her side inside the event.

If the news is true, it will mark Miller's third engagement - she was previously set to wed Jude Law, before the on/off romance came to an end in 2011, while she also accepted a marriage proposal from another actor, Tom Sturridge, the father of her seven-year-old daughter Marlowe. They split in 2015.

Miller has kept her latest relationship largely out of the spotlight, and she recently admitted it was a nice change to date someone outside the world of showbiz.

"He's not an actor! He's not famous," she smiled. "It's nice and settled and happy... It is interesting to be in a world that is not the one I am in. The art world is very new and fascinating, and very intellectual, which I love."

And Miller revealed she would be interested in settling down with Zwirner and giving Marlowe a little brother or sister.

"Yes, I would love to have more children. I would love a daughter as well," she said. "I think I would be open to getting married, yes."