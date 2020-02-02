Milla Jovovich 'completely obsessed' with newborn daughter Osian

Milla Jovovich is "completely obsessed" with her new baby daughter Osian.

Osian's arrival into the world was first confirmed by Milla and husband Paul W.S. Anderson's 12-year-old daughter Ever, who wrote on her Instagram page: "Welcome to the world my new sister Osian (pronounced O-shun like the body of water)! We love you!!!"

Following on from Ever's post, Milla shared several snaps of the newborn alongside her sisters and parents on Instagram, and wrote: "Hey Everyone!!! So without my knowledge @evergaboanderson spilled the beans on the new baby yesterday which makes this 'old news' but anyway, yesterday 02/02/2020 at 8:56am Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson was born! Osian is a welsh boy's name and it's pronounced O-shin. Now I know the name is long, but the family couldn't agree on her middle name."

Continuing to gush about her newborn, Milla added: "She's so beautiful! Her hair is lighter than the other girls was and she's very strong. Her little hands get in the way and they're hard to control and she's already lifting her head up to see what's going on! She's our miracle baby and we're all so grateful to have her and completely obsessed with her!! I will obviously post more pics later, but we are all exhausted because the last few nights have been crazy! I send you all so much love from the cloud I'm flying on!!! Xoxo."

She quickly received messages of congratulations from her celebrity friends including January Jones, who commented: "So Beautiful!! Congratulations momma! You are radiant!"

"CONGRATULATIONS, Milla!!!! How amazing and what joy!!!!" Olga Kurylenko wrote, while Michelle Monaghan commented: "Gorgeous little girl!!!! Beyond thrilled for you!! X"