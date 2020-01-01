NEWS Edward Norton denies he cost Janeane Garofalo a role in Fight Club Newsdesk Share with :







Edward Norton has denied Janeane Garofalo's claims that he was to blame for her losing out on a role in David Fincher's hit movie Fight Club.



During a recent interview with Yahoo's Build Series, Garofalo revealed that she'd been up for the role of Marla Singer in the 1999 film and had been offered the part by Fincher, but the film's star wanted his then-girlfriend Courtney Love to play the character instead.



"I was like, 'Can I audition with him or for him?'" the actress said. "And I was told that he would like Courtney Love to do it, because he was dating her, but (his co-star) Brad Pitt said, 'I'm not going to sign off on that.' So, they agreed on Helena Bonham Carter, who was probably much better than I would have been...(But) I met with David Fincher, who handed me the script and said, 'If you like it, the part is yours.'"



Following her allegations, Norton issued a statement to CNN in which he insisted he had no influence over Fincher's casting decisions.



"I'm sorry Janeane is under that impression, but if she was serious, she's really mistaken," he said. "David Fincher does exactly what he wants. He makes the call on every dimension of his films, top to bottom. I don't recall him ever even raising the subject of who he was considering for most other roles. The one suggestion I made, he shot down. I was a big fan of Janeane's so I'd have loved to do a reading with her."



Elsewhere in the Build Series interview, Garofalo said Pitt apologised to her for "what happened" with Fight Club, and claimed that Norton "pretends he doesn't know who I am" when she spots him in their New York neighbourhood.



In response, the actor concluded his statement with, "And if she sees me in the neighbourhood I hope she'd come say hi."