Ashton Kutcher credits TV show 'family' for helping him through Demi Moore divorce

Ashton Kutcher remains grateful to his "family" on the set of Two and a Half Men for helping him through his divorce from ex-wife Demi Moore.

The Hollywood couple split in 2011, shortly after Kutcher took over Charlie Sheen's leading role on the CBS sitcom.

But during an interview for the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, Ashton explained that working on Two and a Half Men ultimately pulled him through the tough time.

"I had a really good time making it. I actually went through a divorce on that show which is a really hard thing to do," he stated. "And having a family (on set) while going through that... I needed that.

"Those people were all there for me and supported me while I was going through that, and it was phenomenal."

Ashton went on to note that he was initially hesitant to take on the part of Walden Schmidt because he "had daughters at home" and "knew things were a little not great in my relationship" with Demi.

"I wanted to work on that with Demi... I wanted to be home more. And I was like, let me think about it," the 41-year-old added.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Ashton insisted he now has a "great" relationship with Demi's daughters - Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis, whom she shares with ex Bruce Willis.