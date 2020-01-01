The Rhythm Section producers 'disappointed' by box office failure

Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are "obviously disappointed" by the box office performance of their new movie The Rhythm Section.

Reed Morano's film, in which Blake Lively plays a grieving woman who sets out for revenge after discovering the plane crash that killed her family wasn't an accident, opened in cinemas on Friday and grossed just $2.8 million (£2.16 million) for its first three days during Super Bowl weekend, marking the worst box office opening in history for a title playing in over 3,000 theatres.

According to Deadline, Paramount Pictures will likely lose between $30 million and $40 million (£30.9 million - £23.2 million) on the movie, which debuted at number 10 on the U.S. box office chart, behind the likes of Bad Boys for Life, Dolittle, and 1917.

Responding to its performance, the producers, who are best known for overseeing the James Bond franchise, issued a statement to the film publication.

"We are obviously disappointed with the box office, but we're proud of Reed and our movie and the overwhelmingly positive reaction to Blake's performance," they said.

The film, which also starred Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown, had a troubled production, as it was shut down for six months after Lively sustained a nasty hand injury that required surgery. The release date was pushed back multiple times from its original February 2019 slot.

Over the weekend, Morano posted a picture of her with Lively at the movie premiere on Instagram and gushed about her leading lady in the caption.

"Thank you for taking this absolutely insane epic journey with me. Loads of twists and turns we never saw coming & wasn't always easy but we navigated it together & no matter how difficult it was, we always made sure to have a blast & for f**ks sake- you gave it EVERYTHING - including your freakin hand!!! Words cannot describe how proud I am of what you do in this film- wait till people see (sic)!!" she wrote.